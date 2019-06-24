The Cyphers Agency adds to growing staff

Integrated marketing agency, The Cyphers Agency, announces additions to its public relations, account and creative departments.

Danielle “Dani” Merritts has been hired as an account coordinator to support the strategy behind the agency’s diverse client engagements. Dani will join numerous accounts, including: Kay Apartments; the Flexible Packaging Association, which educates consumers on the benefits of eco-friendly packaging options; and the Grain Foods Foundation, a group promoting the goodness of bread and other grains among consumers. Dani previously worked in marketing at a law practice and earned her BA in Public Relations with a minor in Marketing & Management from Salisbury University. A South Carolina native, she currently lives in Stevensville.

Meena Ng has joined Cyphers as a graphic designer to handle graphics, video production and web design. Meena will work on accounts including: Capital Bank; the National Waste and Recycling Association, representing private-sector U.S. refuse companies at the local, state and federal level; and SNAC International, which advocates for the international snack food industry. Meena previously worked as a multimedia designer in Bethesda. She earned her BA from University of Maryland and resides in Millersville.

Steve Adams, formerly a Cyphers account coordinator, has transitioned full-time to the PR team as public relations coordinator. He will work on accounts including: Annapolis Yacht Sales; GEBA insurance and wealth management; and Blue Water Development, which specializes in campgrounds and hospitality along the East Coast. “Steve’s flair for research and writing coupled with his outreach instincts make him the perfect addition to our PR division,” said Katie Lischick, Cyphers’ Public Relations Director.

“We’re excited for Dani, Meena and Steve to share their respective expertise with our growing team,” said agency Vice President and Creative Director, Darren Easton. “This year marks several milestones for our agency, including our 30th year in business and first anniversary in our new office. We’re thrilled this addition of exceptional talent is part of our evolution.”

Editor’s Note: Listen to Cyphers founder Dave Cypher’s discussion on our Legacy Business Series!

Where to find the DNB...

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB