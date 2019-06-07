Take Someone Sailing Day is June 22

Plan to join The Annapolis Waterfront & Sailing Center and SpinSheet Magazine as they enlist sailors all over the Chesapeake Bay to Take Someone Sailing on Saturday, June 22.

The new Take Someone Sailing Day encourages as many local skippers as possible to invite people who haven’t been sailing before to come onboard and experience the beauty and fun of the sport.

Their goals?

To enlist 100 skippers in the Annapolis area to participate.

To sign up more sailors for the Summer Sailstice, a FREE 18-year-old worldwide celebration of sailing held the same weekend.

To show sailors the great prizes they could win by signing up and going sailing that weekend (see prizes at summersailstice.com/win).

To capture great photos of sailors: SpinSheet will have a photo boat at the mouth of Spa Creek on June 22, so sail past them and smile! Afterward, find free downloadable photos on spinsheet.com and more in the August SpinSheet.

To share the moment. SpinSheet will follow #TakeSomeoneSailing on Facebook and Instagram, so share your photos with hashtags #summersailstice and #takesomeonesailing.

How to sign up?

To sign up for Take Someone Sailing Day and to be eligible for prizes, register at summersailstice.com/2019/event/take-someone-sailing-day.

What is the Annapolis Waterfront & Sailing Center?

The Annapolis Waterfront & Sailing Center is a partnership with the City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the United States Naval Academy, Bull & Bear Sailing, SpinSheet, Brendan Sailing, Eastport Yacht Club, Severn Sailing Association, Seafarers Yacht Club, Seafarers Yacht Club Foundation and Sea Scout Ship 1959.

