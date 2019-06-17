Student council association elects new officers

The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils, the voice of student government in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, has announced the results of its election of officers for the 2019-2020 school year.

Old Mill rising junior Conor Curran, who has previously served as CRASC’s Chief of Staff and Secretary of Education, was elected president of the organization. Princess Merritt, who will be a junior at Meade High School next year, was elected Vice President.

Other officers are:

Darsana Alagarsamy, Chesapeake Science Point, Secretary of Communication

Paridhi Cherry, Broadneck High School, Secretary of Education

Amelie Halleman, Broadneck High School, Secretary of Legislation

Emma Salmi, Lindale Middle School, Secretary of Service

Brenton Meade, MacArthur Middle School, Middle School Coordinator

CRASC is the representative organization of all students enrolled in the secondary schools of AACPS. Its purpose is to develop leadership skills, promote good sportsmanship, and initiate improvements and activities for the general good of AACPS students.

State law also recognizes CRASC as the governing body that annually selects the Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB).

To learn more about CRASC and other opportunities for student leadership in Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), visit www.aacps.org/crasc.



