Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies and Bret Michaels coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Southern Avenue

Wednesday, August 28

8pm | $18.50

 

Magic City Hippies

w. Sego

Tuesday, September 24

8pm | $20

Jimmie Vaughan

Saturday, October 12

8pm | $47.50

Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies

Monday, October 14

8pm | $27.50

*On Sale Friday, 6/21 @ 12pm

Bret Michaels

Wednesday, October 30

8pm | $85

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield

06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more

06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available

07/01 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/03 Thunder From Down Under

07/05 Live At The Fillmore: the Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

07/06 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/07 Glenn Jones w. special Guest Frank McComb

07/08 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

07/09 Nick Moss Band

07/10 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

07/12 KICK: The INXS Experience

07/13 Pat McGee Band w. Blue Miracle

07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee

07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band

07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood

07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields

07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

07/20 Terry McBride

07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee

07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell

07/22 JD McPherson

07/24 Crystal Bowersox w. Kelly Hoppenjans
07/25 Bret Michaels

07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan

07/27 Art Sherrod Jr

07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California

07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

