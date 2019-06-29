Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies and Bret Michaels coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Wednesday, August 28
8pm | $18.50
Magic City Hippies
w. Sego
Tuesday, September 24
8pm | $20
Jimmie Vaughan
Saturday, October 12
8pm | $47.50
Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies
Monday, October 14
8pm | $27.50
*On Sale Friday, 6/21 @ 12pm
Bret Michaels
Wednesday, October 30
8pm | $85
06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield
06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more
06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available
07/01 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/03 Thunder From Down Under
07/05 Live At The Fillmore: the Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
07/06 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/07 Glenn Jones w. special Guest Frank McComb
07/08 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
07/09 Nick Moss Band
07/10 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
07/12 KICK: The INXS Experience
07/13 Pat McGee Band w. Blue Miracle
07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee
07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band
07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood
07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields
07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
07/20 Terry McBride
07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee
07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell
07/22 JD McPherson
07/24 Crystal Bowersox w. Kelly Hoppenjans
07/25 Bret Michaels
07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan
07/27 Art Sherrod Jr
07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California
07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
