State Police arrest Edgewater man on child pornography charges

An Anne Arundel County man was arrested today after a Maryland State Police Central South Region investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Gregory S. Quick, 34, of the 200 block of Tilden Way in Edgewater, Maryland. He is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography. Quick was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for processing.

In May of 2019, investigators from the Maryland State Police – Central South Region began an online investigation involving the possession of child pornography. Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Anne Arundel County.

At about 5:45 a.m. this morning, the Maryland State Police served a search warrant at his residence. During the serving of the warrant, a preliminary forensic review of Quick’s electronic devices revealed the presence of child pornography files. The devices were seized and will be analyzed via a full forensic download. Quick was arrested without incident and was released later this morning on his own recognizance.

The Maryland State Police Central South Region coordinated with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in this investigation. Central South Region is a Maryland State Police investigative unit focusing on Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB