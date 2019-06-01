Southern’s Kathryn Feuerherd named as first principal for new Crofton High School

Kathryn Feuerherd, who has been principal at Southern High School for the last three years, was appointed by Superintendent George Arlotto as the first principal of the new Crofton Area High School, which will open in September 2020.

Feuerherd has worked for Anne Arundel County Public Schools since 2003. She began her career as a social studies teacher at Old Mill High School and served for three years as chair of the department at the school before becoming an assistant principal there. Feuerherd remained an assistant principal at Old Mill until becoming principal at Southern prior to the 2016-2017 school year.

“I am beyond excited at the unique opportunities that come with opening a brand new high school,” Feuerherd said. “I will miss the incredible community at Southern very much because they have been an important part of my life and career and have played a large part in preparing me for this role. I am very much looking forward to the process of working collaboratively to create a new school community of which we can all be very, very proud.”

Feuerherd will finish the year at Southern and begin her new duties on July 1, 2019.

“Mrs. Feuerherd is a dynamic and inspiring educational leader, and I am absolutely confident she will do a fantastic job as the first principal of our first new high school in more than three decades,” Dr. Arlotto said.

Over the next year, Feuerherd will be responsible for, among other things, assembling the school’s staff, interacting with the community to build a new school culture, working to officially name the school, and collaborating to choose school colors and a mascot.

