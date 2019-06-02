“Herrmann
Series of videos surface with another confrontation between Annapolis Police and HACA community

| June 02, 2019, 01:20 PM
Several videos have surfaced on social media surrounding an Annapolis Police Department response to a call in HACA’s Eastport Terrace neighborhood.  We are trying to determine what the call was for, and will be requesting the footage from the police’s body-worn cameras.

The videos that are on social media are NOT in context and more will be needed.  CAUTION: NSFW (language)

This latest incident comes on the heels of a new initiative from the Mayor’s office and HACA to reduce violence in the neighborhoods. On May 31st, the Mayor’s Office and the Police Department held a walk through Robinwood and Harbour House and hosted a cookout for the residents to instill trust in the police department.

We have reached out to the Annapolis Police Department for more information.

This article will be updated.

