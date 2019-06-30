Search continuing for missing kayaker in Spa Creek

About 3:30pm this afternoon, a 40-year-old woman went missing after her kayak overturned in Spa Creek on Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources, the Annapolis Fire Department and the US Coast Guard are all involved in the search.

The Anne Arundel County 911 center contacted the Coast Guard to advise that two kayakers had fallen into the water and the Annapolis Harbor Master had affected a rescue of one of them. We understand that the initial report was made by the Schooner Woodwind which was on a public sail with passengers. They stopped and assisted. The location was given as near Horn Point.

The Coast Guard is taking the lead on this and if anyone has any information, they should call 410-576-2693.

