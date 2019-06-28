“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Scenes from I-Day 2019 at the US Naval Academy (PHOTOS)

| June 28, 2019, 04:56 PM
Rams Head

Approximately 1,200 men and women reported to Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy yesterday morning, for Induction Day.

These incoming plebes (freshmen) will said goodbye to their families and were processed through various stations inside Alumni Hall to become members of the Naval Academy’s Class of 2023. Stations include uniform issue, medical examinations, haircuts and learning to salute. We followed MIDN Nathan Roodzant from Bakersfield, CA during the morning and then caught up with him when he was reunited with his parents after the evening’s ceremony!

 

The day culminated with the Oath of Office ceremony at 6 p.m. in Tecumseh Court. After the ceremony, plebes met with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend, Aug. 8-11.

Images ©2019 Glenn A. Miller and Annalise Dietz for Eye On Annapolis

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here