Scenes from I-Day 2019 at the US Naval Academy (PHOTOS)

Approximately 1,200 men and women reported to Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy yesterday morning, for Induction Day.

These incoming plebes (freshmen) will said goodbye to their families and were processed through various stations inside Alumni Hall to become members of the Naval Academy’s Class of 2023. Stations include uniform issue, medical examinations, haircuts and learning to salute. We followed MIDN Nathan Roodzant from Bakersfield, CA during the morning and then caught up with him when he was reunited with his parents after the evening’s ceremony!

The day culminated with the Oath of Office ceremony at 6 p.m. in Tecumseh Court. After the ceremony, plebes met with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend, Aug. 8-11.

Images ©2019 Glenn A. Miller and Annalise Dietz for Eye On Annapolis

