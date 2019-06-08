Rotary Crab Feast tickets on sale now!

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is gearing up for its 74th annual Crab Feast on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. This special event is not only the world’s largest crab feast but also a major fund-raiser which benefits local community and cultural organizations.

The feast is all-you-can-eat and drink, including large #1 male crabs ( the big ones ) plus Maryland vegetable crab soup, sweet Maryland corn on the cob, beef barbeque sandwiches, watermelon, draft beer, and assorted sodas and water. A bake sale and cake raffle can finish your feast with sweetness. Watermelon Queens from Maryland and surrounding states will slice and serve fresh watermelon. Crab Feast T-shirts and other memorabilia also will be sold.

Nearly 2,500 people are expected to attend and finish off 320 bushels of crabs, 3,400 ears of corn, 100 gallons of crab soup, 150 pounds of beef barbeque, and hundreds of gallons of soft drinks and beer. The event will be held rain or shine, as most of the tables are protected from the weather. This is an entirely GREEN event as the club and the environmental group Annapolis Green will partner again to recycle or compost all the waste at the crab feast.

Parking for the crab feast at the stadium is free. No containers, drinks, backpacks, large bags, coolers or similar items will be allowed into the event.

“While it is an all-you-can-eat affair, and you can take all you want, please eat all you take. If you have more crabs than you need, please share with a neighbor. This will reduce waste and help preserve a precious natural resource,” says Crab Feast Chairman Frank Andracchi.

An excellent way to entertain special clients and guests or to recognize the hard work of loyal employees is the Preferred Dining area. Participants can use a private entrance and enjoy guaranteed seating in one of the Preferred Dining tents and a wait staff that will bring the crabs and beverages to their table. Tables of 10 or 12 are available, as well as a limited number of individual seating. Contact Pam Urnowey at 850-619-1645 or e-mail her at [email protected] for information about Preferred Dining.

Tickets are on sale now. General seating is $70 in advance and $75 at the gate. Children ages 3 to 12 are $25 both in advance and at the gate, and free for children under age 3. Preferred Dining is $130 per person only in advance. The Annapolis Rotary Club again will offer reserved self-serve seating for groups of 10 or 12 under the President’s Tent area at the stadium. Tickets for reserved self-serve seating are $80 and available only in advance.

To order, visit www.annapolisrotary.org or call 410-615-0460. Telephone ticket sales will end at noon on Aug. 2, 2019.

Annapolis Rotarians pay all their own administrative costs for the club operations, so all funds raised are donated to local charities. The 2018 crab feast contributed $57,000 directly to local charities and non-profit groups. Since the first crab feast in 1946, more than $1.5 million has been awarded. For information, visit www.annapolisrotary.org.

Related

Category: Entertainment, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB