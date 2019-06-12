Rock The Dock concert series announced at Rod N Reel Resort

Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort, an award-winning destination resort on Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, announced their 2019 Rock the Dock live music series featuring more than 50 acts sure to please any music lover. Performances will be held every Thursday through Sunday until September 7th.

The Rock the Dock series features a wide variety of genres ranging from tribute bands to local country musicians and more. Some of the artists and bands playing this year are Almost Queen (Queen tribute), White Ford Bronco, Completely Unchained (Van Halen tribute), Funky Monks (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Time For A Change Motown Review, Jimi Smooth & HitTime, John Luskey and many more.

“We have a great line-up of music for our Rock the Dock series this year. There is something for everyone from nationally known tribute bands to classic rock bands and local country artists,” says Mark Giangiulio, the resort’s COO.

The live music series will take place on the resort’s outdoor waterfront stage. Concert-goers can enjoy the music from tables on the beach with their feet in the sand or at the resort’s outdoor restaurant and bar, The Boardwalk Café while enjoying a fresh seafood dinner.

For a full line-up of the Rock the Dock live music series and to purchase tickets, www.rockthedock.com. Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort is located at 4165 Mears Avenue, Chesapeake Beach, Maryland 20732. Minutes from Annapolis and Washington, DC, the Resort is also one of the easiest event venues accessed by boat from the Chesapeake Bay. Flashing Green “1” at: LAT 76°31 20 W, LONG 38°41 30 N.

