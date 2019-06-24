Rabid raccoon found in Crownsville

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have recently come in contact with a raccoon near the intersection of Birch Trail and Kyle Road in Crownsville, Maryland. The raccoon, which was found on June 20, has tested positive for rabies. If you or your pet had contact with a raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7256 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat. It is also spread when the infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the raccoon. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents not to feed wild or stray animals or leave food dishes outside. Pet owners should also keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations current.

There have been eight confirmed animal rabies cases in Anne Arundel County this year — three raccoons in Annapolis, one raccoon in Crofton, two raccoons in Crownsville, one in Davidsonville and one in Harwood.

For online information about rabies, go to: www.aahealth.org/rabies-protect-your-family-and-pets/

To get a free fact sheet on rabies, call 410-222-7256.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB