Police investigating another shooting in Severn

On June 2, 2019 at approximately 8:25 p.m.., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. On June 2, 2019 at approximately 8:25 p.m..,officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Upon arrival it was discovered that a 38-year-old male victim had responded to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim advised that he was walking in the area of Gray Bird Ct and Hawk Ct. in Severn when a dark colored vehicle drove up and stopped next to him. A male suspect exited the vehicle, displayed a handgun and announced a robbery. While the victim was attempting to empty his pockets the suspect struck the victim with the handgun and shot him. The suspect and suspect vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim believed there were two additional occupants in the vehicle. The victim self transported to an area hospital causing an almost hour delay in police notification.

Western District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to give them a call at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. There is no further information at this time.

