Pistons and Paws car and motorcycle show along with pet adoption June 16th!

Pet enthusiasts and car or motorcycle fans – and, particularly, those who like them all — will enjoy “Pistons & Paws,” a combined free automobile/motorcycle show and pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control, 411 Maxwell Frye Rd., Millersville, MD.

In addition to the lineup of “pistons,” there will be many “paws” — adoptable pets — available from both the shelter and some of its rescue group partners, plus food and other vendors, live music by the band Genghis Khan and activities by the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire departments, including a K-9 demonstration. A 50/50 raffle sponsored by Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control, will benefit the homeless pets at the shelter.

Owners of cars and bikes of all kinds are encouraged to enter their rides in the show and compete for awards in several categories, including a one-of-a-kind handmade “Cat’s Meow” trophy for the car or bike with the highest overall score.. Free vehicle registration will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the show at the shelter, which is surrounded by large parking lots. Owners of the first 200 vehicles to register will receive a custom 2019 Pistons & Paws patch.

This is the fifth year that Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control has combined a pet adoption event with a vehicle show. Such “nontraditional” shelter events help Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control reach new potential adopters for its animals and expand the public’s awareness of the shelter’s programs.

Pistons & Paws is co-sponsored by Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control, a nonprofit charity created by the shelter’s volunteers to help its homeless animals, and Annapolis Car Enthusiasts (ACE). The rain date is June 22, 2019 same time and location.

Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control, part of the county’s Police Department, adopted out 1,246 animals in 2018. An additional 1,133 pets left with animal rescue groups that partnered with the shelter to find them new homes, and another 823 animals were reunited with their owners at the shelter.