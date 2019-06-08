UPDATED: One dead in Annapolis shooting

UPDATE 1135pm From the Annapolis Police Department:

On June 7th at 9:19 p.m. we received a call reporting shots fired on Forest Drive near Newtowne Drive. Officers arrived and discovered a single vehicle collision at Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue. One adult male occupant of the vehicle was struck by gunfire and died from his injuries. There is no further information at this time.

Forest Drive remains closed around the area of South Cherry Grove Avenue and is expected to remain closed for some time.



Detectives are investigating this shooting. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Annapolis Police are on the scene of a shooting at 1745 Forest Drive near the Citgo gas station at S Cherry Grove Ave.

According to EMS the victim was declared dead at the scene.

This will be updated.

