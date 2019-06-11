One Annapolis Vs Drug-Free All Stars playing at Pip Moyer on June 22nd

The Mayor’s One Annapolis softball team will face off in a “celebrity” game against the Drug-Free All Stars in a day of festivities at “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and Truxtun Park on June 22, 2019. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the softball game first pitch being thrown out at 1 p.m.

The co-ed game will be played to raise awareness surrounding issues of addiction and recovery. The event will also raise funds for the Recovery Awareness Foundation.

The day’s events, sponsored by the Mayor’s Office, the City of Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks, Premiere Planning Group Wealth Management, Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs, Signature Teamwear, and the Annapolis Children’s Theater, will include exhibits and vendors. There will be a food truck on site, free food for kids, plus activities for children, including a free soccer clinic starting at 2 p.m.

The Drug Free All stars play regular games on Monday night. The team from the Mayor’s office is suiting up for this one game.

“We’re only playing one game, but we’ll be regulars on the practice field, so I think the All Stars should be worried. Very worried,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

“We aren’t too worried.” said Newton Gentry, coach of the All Stars. “We are looking forward to seeing the Mayors team out there!”

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports