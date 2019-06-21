No better way to keep cool in July than a sail on the Schooner Woodwind

It’s the official first day of summer and things are heating up. With July coming on keep cool with a sail on the Schooner Woodwind! Visitor or local, we can’t recommend the Woodwind highly enough. Even the salty sailor needs to sit back and let someone else man the helm every now and then. And there is not a better way to see Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay than on one of the Woodwinds!

Check out what is in store for July!

July 1: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us as Tom Guay tells us about the history of Annapolis. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 2: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In July, a representative from the Hysteria Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail.

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 4: Fireworks Viewing Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us for a festive cruise celebrating the 4th of July. We will depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel dock at 6:30 pm for a sunset sail with live entertainment by “Ship’s Company”. We will then anchor close to the fireworks barge for the 9:15 pm fireworks display and return to the dock after the show. Tickets are $93 per adult, $66 per child and include bottled water, soft drinks, and a wide selection of desserts. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Maximum 40 guests. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 8: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us as a local historian tells us about the history of Annapolis. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 9: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In July, a representative from the Hysteria Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 10: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 11: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by Mike & Kelly Lange during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and returns at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 14: July Wine in the Wind : Join us for a two hour sail around the Chesapeake Bay while sampling wonderful wines. A representative will introduce you to four special wines while we are under sail. The cruise will be a relaxing sail including 3-oz samples of each of the four wines featured. Along with each wine is a delicious, perfectly paired bite (we call them magnificent morsels) to go with each wine. Includes a take-home, boat friendly, wine glass by Go Vino with the Woodwind’s logo on it. You will be able to raise the sails, steer the boat or just sit back and relax with your wine and food. Wine and menu to be determined.

Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 4:00pm, returning at 6:00pm. Tickets are $83/adult maximum 40 guests. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 15: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us as Jeff Holland tells us about the history of Annapolis. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 16: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In June, a representative from the Hysteria Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 17: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 18: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by Dirk Schwenk during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and returns at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 22: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us as Tom Guay tells us about the history of Annapolis. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 23: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In June, a representative from the Hysteria Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 24: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 25: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by the Eastport Oyster Boys during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and returns at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 29: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us as local historian tells us about the history of Annapolis. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 30: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In June, a representative from the Hysteria Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

July 31: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

