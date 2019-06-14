New shuttle buses to help BWI travelers

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport today put into service the first of 20 new buses providing customer transportation between the airport’s passenger terminal, parking facilities and the BWI Rail Station. The new 60-foot, articulated buses will offer around-the-clock service at BWI Marshall Airport.

“The new buses will provide an improved level of service for our travelers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “We are working to modernize our bus fleet, which will benefit customers with added capacity and better amenities.”

Manufactured by New Flyer of America, the buses feature a sleek, eye-catching design and important customer service amenities including WiFi, USB charging ports, comfortable seating, large windows and three sets of wide doors for easy access. The buses provide about a 50 percent increase in passenger capacity compared to the older bus fleet.

The rollout is part of BWI Marshall Airport’s process to replace its entire bus fleet. The new buses being introduced are part of a $13.5 million procurement approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works in August 2018. The procurement included ten 60-foot buses and ten 40-foot buses. The board approved another contract in January 2019 for 20 additional parking shuttle buses. In 2017, the airport placed 20 new rental car shuttle buses into service.

A recent economic impact report revealed that BWI Marshall Airport produces a total economic impact of $9.3 billion. The airport and its visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region.

BWI Marshall saw its passenger traffic grow to 27.1 million in 2018, the fourth straight record year. BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the region.

