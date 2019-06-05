New partners for Oyster Recovery Partnership’s recycling program

The Oyster Recovery Partnership’s (ORP) shell recycling program has grown by 43 restaurants, one oyster farm and two public drop sites over the past seven months, and has officially expanded to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The new members have helped ORP reclaim significantly more shell, putting the organization on track for another record collection year while increasing the capacity for Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration projects. The Oyster Recovery Partnership’s (ORP) shell recycling program has grown by 43 restaurants, one oyster farm and two public drop sites over the past seven months, and has officially expanded to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The new members have helped ORP reclaim significantly more shell, putting the organization on track for another record collection year while increasing the capacity foroyster restoration projects.

“Over the past few years, business owners and customers have really come to understand the important role shell recycling plays in creating water-filtering oyster reefs,” said the program’s operations manager, Tommy Price. “We are thrilled to see more seafood establishments express interest and more Bay-area residents wholeheartedly supporting this effort.”

The program, the Shell Recycling Alliance, is the largest shell recycling network in the nation with nearly 350 member seafood businesses and 70 public drop sites throughout Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, and the newly-added Pittsburgh, Pa.

Chesapeake Bay waters. Since the program launched in 2010, ORP has collected 190,000 bushels (6,650 tons) of shell, to support the planting of up to 950 million oysters inwaters.

In Maryland, the new Shell Recycling Alliance members by county are:

Anne Arundel County:

Bahama Mike’s, Pasadena

Latitude 38, Annapolis

Main & Market, Annapolis

Olive Grove Restaurant & Lounge, Linthicum Heights

Baltimore County/City:

Angie’s Seafood, Baltimore

Bird River Inn, Baltimore

Crazy Tuna Bar & Grille, Middle River

Fells Point Tavern, Baltimore

Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House, Halethorpe

Michael’s Café, Middle River

The Seahorse Inn, Dundalk

Stoney Creek Inn, Baltimore

Harford County

510 Johnny’s, Bel Air

Black Eyed Suzie’s, Bel Air

Black Forest Taphouse, Fallston

Fallston Seafood Restaurant, Fallston

Havre De Grace Drop site

Looney’s Pub, Bel Air

Main Street Tower, Bel Air

Naughty Dogs Restaurant Pub & Grill, Bel Air

One Eleven Main, Bel Air

Steelefish Grille, Bel Air

The Deck Crab House & Bar, Edgewood

TopFlight Seafood, Aberdeen

Howard County:

Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille, Elkridge

Tony Locos, Woodbine

Prince George’s County: Succotash, Oxon Hill

Queen Anne’s County: Kentmorr Restaurant & Crab House, Stevensville

St. Mary’s: Double ‘T’ Oyster Ranch, Tall Timbers

Talbot:

Headwaters Seafood & Grille, Easton

Mason’s Redux, Easton

Talbot Country Club, Easton

In DC: Del Mar de Fabio Trabocchi; The Estuary at The Conrad Hotel; The Fish Market drop site; Roy Boys; Siren by RW; and Rappahannock Oyster Bar at The Wharf.

Virginia now includes Whiskey & Oyster in Alexandria, and The Local Oyster Ballston in Arlington.

In Pittsburgh, after soft-launching in with three restaurants last November, the city now has six participating restaurants. The current members, Eleven, Merchant Oyster Co., Muddy Waters Oyster Bar, Off The Hook, Spirits & Tales at the Oaklander Hotel and St. Clair Country Club have recycled 559 bushels, or 19 tons, of oyster shell over the past seven months.

“Now that the Alliance has really taken hold in the DC-Maryland-Virginia region, we’re seeking to engage other major metropolitan areas in recycling their oyster shell,” said ORP Executive Director Stephan Abel. “Pittsburgh has seen increased support for sustainable food options and eco-friendly practices, making it a natural fit for the program’s expansion.”

Natural oyster shell is vital to a healthy oyster population because it is the preferred material for oyster larvae to attach and grow. Once collected, the oyster shell is aged outdoors, washed and set with spat by the University of Maryland Horn Point Oyster Hatchery in Cambridge, Maryland, and finally, planted on strategically chosen oyster reef sites where it can continue to grow and provide water quality benefits.

ORP is always seeking new members to join the Shell Recycling Alliance, which offers free, regular pickups to qualifying seafood businesses throughout the Bay region. Businesses and individuals who recycle shell in Maryland are eligible for a state tax credit of up to $1,500 annually. Learn more about this service at shellrecycling.org.

