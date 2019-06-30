Missing kayaker’s body recovered in Spa Creek

This is an update to a story initially published last night. The body of a missing kayaker was discovered yesterday evening after a six-hour search.

The woman went missing about 3:30pm yesterday afternoon while kayaking off Horn Point at the mouth of Spa Creek. This was about 30 minutes prior to the storms that came through the area late afternoon.

The body of a 39-year old woman was recovered in Spa Creek just before 10:00pm by crews from the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments.

The call for help was initiated by the schooner Woodwind when two kayakers had fallen into the water. Neither was wearing a lifejacket. The Woodwind remained on scene to assist and the Annapolis City Harbormaster was able to rescue the one kayaker. In addition to the Harbormaster, the Annapolis Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Maryland State Police, and the US Coast Guard all responded.

Eye On Annapolis is not releasing the name of the victim at this time as the Coast Guard has not made an official statement.

Related

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB