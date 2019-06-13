MHEC announces $6.2 million in nursing grant awards

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced that nearly $6.2 million was awarded for 17 Competitive Institutional Grant proposals at nine Maryland nursing programs by MHEC’s Nurse Support Program II (NSP II).

The FY 2020 Competitive Institutional Grant awards include one-year planning grants, three- year full implementation grants, continuation grants, and nursing resource grants. All recommended proposals were approved for funding by the Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC) at their May 8th meeting.

“Education continues to be my number one priority, whether it’s in the classroom or in the operating room,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “It is our responsibility to offer this type of ongoing education, critical to the ever-changing demands in the medical field.”

This joint effort between HSCRC, MHEC, and the higher education institutions in Maryland has been successful in meeting the needs of nursing professionals at hospitals as well as at nursing schools for more than 30 years, providing well-educated and qualified nurses to serve Maryland residents.

“Awards like these allow Maryland to stay on the cutting edge of nursing education, allowing us to set the standard for a high quality, highly efficient workforce,” Secretary Fielder said.

The nine-member review panel recommended funding for 17 of the 26 total proposals, at nine institutions of higher education with nursing programs in Maryland. Schools that received funding for FY 2020 include:

Allegany College of Maryland

Coppin State University

Johns Hopkins University

Montgomery College

Morgan State University

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Salisbury University

Towson University

University of Maryland

The most highly recommended institutional proposals awarded included:

Developing an academic progression partnership for increased diversity with

pre-licensure graduates in dual enrollment programs at Community College of Baltimore County and Howard Community College with Coppin State University;

Supporting a seamless online educational pathway from Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to Registered Nurse (RN) at Allegany College in Western Maryland;

Planning an advanced Faculty Academy and Mentoring Initiative at S alisbury University on the Eastern Shore;

alisbury University on the Eastern Shore; Planning a new Master’s entry (second degree) nursing program for adults with a Bachelor’s degree in a different field at Towson University;

Planning a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) program at Johns Hopkins University in partnership with Johns Hopkins Healthcare System;

Implementing a more accessible approach for Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) nurse practitioner degrees at Johns Hopkins University;

Continuing the Maryland Clinical Simulation Resource Consortium at Montgomery College with resources requested by 26 nursing programs at universities and community colleges; and

Continuing the Maryland Nursing Workforce Center at the University of Maryland for improved data infrastructure.

The NSP II focuses on nurse faculty and increasing the educational capacity to prepare a strong nursing workforce for Maryland’s hospitals and health systems. Over the years, the Nurse Support Program, both NSP I and NSP II (originally Nurse Education Support Program) has been expanded to encourage new and innovative approaches to address the challenges and demands facing the nursing workforce. The Nurse Support Program is funded by HSCRC and administered by MHEC. For more information, go to

mhec.maryland.gov/institutions_training/Pages/grants/nspii.aspx

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB