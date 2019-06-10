Melissa Etheridge coming to Maryland Hall on August 27th

Rams Head Promotions will be bringing Melissa Etheridge to Maryland Hall for the Creative Art on August 27th. Tickets are on sale now. The doors will open at 7pm, with the show at 8pm

Melissa Etheridge is one of rock music’s great female icons. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum. Etheridge’s popularity built around such memorable songs as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy” for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am, featuring the massive hits “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought her a second Grammy. The six times platinum album spent more than two and a half years on the album chart.

Etheridge is also an Oscar winner for Best Original Song in 2007.

In 2011 Melissa made her Broadway debut as St. Jimmy in Green Day’s rock opera, American Idiot, where she replaced Billie Joe Armstrong for one week, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Etheridge released Memphis Rock and Soul in 2016, and The Medicine Show in April of 2019.

