Maryland’s MVA wins regional awards for customer service

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) received two regional awards from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) during its Region 1 conference held last month in Cambridge, Md. MDOT MVA was recognized with the Community Service Award for its Homeless Resource Day and received the Customer Convenience Award for its One Stop Shop Insurance Compliance Payment system.

“MDOT MVA is committed to finding new and creative ways to provide premier customer service to our customers and the communities we serve,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Both awards are symbols of the dedication, innovation and talent of our devoted staff to provide every customer with a great experience.”

The One Stop Shop initiative for insurance compliance allows customers to pay insurance fees online or at a kiosk, have flags removed from their account and complete registration, all within the same transaction. Prior to implementing One Stop Shop in September 2018, insurance flags were placed on customers’ vehicle registrations, preventing them from renewing any vehicle registered in their name until the fee was satisfied. The program allows customers to process these transactions without having to physically visit an MVA branch.

MDOT MVA’s has offered Homeless Resource Days since 2013. The outreach events offer Maryland’s homeless community the opportunity to obtain an identification card that can assist them in getting back on their feet and open doors to opportunities for jobs, housing and more.

“AAMVA is always so proud to recognize the excellent work our members do for the communities they serve,” said AAMVA President & CEO Anne Ferro. “Through their efforts, DMVs and law enforcement agencies make drivers and vehicles safer, identities secure and, ultimately, save lives.”

More than 300 professionals from 18 member jurisdictions, including Canadian provinces, attended the AAMVA Region 1 conference, held May 14-16 and hosted by MDOT MVA.

Founded in 1933, AAMVA serves North American motor vehicle and law enforcement agencies. The association’s mission – Safe Drivers, Safe Vehicles, Secure Identities, Saving Lives – guides its activities, resources and programs in driver licensing, vehicle titling and registration, motor carrier services, identity management and technology solutions.

