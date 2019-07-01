Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run accident on the Baltimore Washington Parkway near Rt 100

One person is dead and a possible hit and run driver is being questioned tonight as Maryland State Police continue their investigation into a fatal crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County that occurred early this evening.

The victim is not being identified at this time because family has yet to be notified. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A possible suspect is being questioned by troopers at the Glen Burnie Barrack. The individual is not being identified at this time because charges have not yet been filed.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack were dispatched to a reported crash on northbound Rt. 295, north of Rt. 100. Troopers found a commercial passenger bus on the right shoulder of the highway.

The preliminary investigation indicates the passenger bus had previously become disabled due to a flat tire and was parked on the shoulder of the highway. Passengers on the bus had already been transferred to another bus and continued on their trip.

According to the preliminary investigation, an individual was in the process of changing the tire on the bus and was struck by a passing vehicle. The striking vehicle did not stop and continued on from the scene.

Fortunately, a witness followed the suspected hit and run vehicle, while providing information to police. The suspected hit and run driver apparently stopped later and fled on foot, but was apprehended by police officers assisting from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The suspect was then transported to the Glen Burnie Barrack.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigation. Consultation will be made with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges.

