Light House FREE Community Market on Monday

On Monday, June 17th from 12pm-2pm, The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center will be holding a Free Community Market event at their 10 Hudson Street, Annapolis location. Supported by volunteers and donors, along with an 8,000-pound donation of perishable and non-perishable foods from the Maryland Food Bank, this event will provide much needed food and other household items to our neighbors struggling to meet their basic needs. The event is open to the public and free to anyone in our community in need. It is first come, first serve, and The Light House asks that visitors be sure to bring their own bags or boxes to carry the food and household items.

Recent data from the United Way of Central Maryland, and the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County reported that one third of our neighbors can’t afford adequate food, rent, or healthcare, and that over 74,000 of our county residents struggle to access fresh, healthy, and affordable food. Through hot meals, bagged lunches, and a newly revitalized Client Choice Pantry, The Light House’s 10 Hudson Street location provides healthy food to individuals and families struggling with food insecurity.

The spaces used for The Light House’s food programs recently underwent a much-needed renovation, which has allowed them to restructure their pantry program to operate as a new Client Choice system. This Client Choice pantry allows a variety of new food options including meat and dairy and broader inventory. With the guidance of their dedicated and trained volunteers, visitors to the pantry are now selecting their own food items. This new system not only provides the dignity of choice to those struggling with hunger and food insecurity, but also allows for a basic nutritional education component to this process.

In addition to providing fresh healthy food, the Free Community Market event on Monday, June 17th aims to introduce community members in need to the new Client Choice pantry, and to provide information about the many other vital homelessness prevention and support services offered by the organization.

The Light House would like to give a special thank you to the Maryland Food Bank, and their other volunteers and donors for making this event possible!



