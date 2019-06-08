Legacy Business Spotlight: Spin Sheet | Prop Talk | Fish Talk | Start Sailing Now

If you are a boater–or even remotely interested in boating in the Chesapeake Bay, some of these names will be familiar– Spin Sheet, Prop Talk, Fish Talk, or Start Sailing Now!

No matter how you recreate in the Chesapeake Bay, Mary Ewenson and her crew have you covered.

While Spin Sheet is geared toward Sailors, Prop Talk is the monthly magazine for power boaters, and if you like to fish–Fish Talk. But really stands out is their desire to have EVERYONE get on the Bay. It might be through their newest publication Start Sailing Now or attending one of their renowned crew parties that match up sailors and crew!

