“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Legacy Business Spotlight: Carrol’s Creek Cafe

| June 29, 2019, 12:00 PM
Rams Head

Since 1983, Carrol’s Creek Cafe has been serving up some of the best food in Annapolis from their decks overlooking the Annapolis Harbor.

We sat down with Jeff Jacobs, the owner and operator to talk about the beginnings, how he grew from picking up cigarette butts from the deck to owning and operating one of the most popular restaurants in town.  We talk about giving back to the community as well as the benefits of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership’s Restaurant Week.
Have a listen and for more information on Carrol’s Creek Cafe, here is your link!

Up next Saturday: Annapolis Marine Art Gallery.

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here