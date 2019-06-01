Legacy Business Spotlight: Annapolis Yacht Sales

In the market for a sail or powerboat? Annapolis Yacht Sales may be your answer. After all they’ve been around for more than half a century!

First off, don’t let the name “yacht” scare you off–they offer new and brokered boats of any size for the beginner and the expert. But the sale of Beneteau and Lagoon seems to be a perfect complement to their service–before, during, and after the sale.

We spoke with Kate Dawson who is the Director of Operations (and former boss’s kid) who take us through the history (corner desk in Fawcetts) to the four locations they have now. While they sell boats and service, their entire business is built on 7 words from one of the early owners John Burgreen!

Have a listen (and I fawn over their website, because it deserves it…go have a look) and for more information, here is your link!

