Lee Ritenour and Sara Evans to perform at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Sierra Ferrell – Opening Act for Parker Millsap
Sunday, July 21
8pm | $25
The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
Saturday, August 17
8pm | $28.50
Sara Evans (2nd Night Added By Popular Demand)
Thursday, September 12
8pm | $79.50
Pam Tillis
Wednesday, September 18
8pm | $45
Lee Ritenour
Friday, November 22
8pm | $49.50
Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show
Wednesday, December 11
8pm | $25
Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
Thursday, December 12
8pm | $42.50
Seldom Scene
Monday, December 30
8pm | $36.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
06/11 Gaelic Storm
06/12 Lorrie Morgan
06/13 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams
06/14 Darrell Scott
06/15 School Of Rock: Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Tribute to Indie Rock *All Ages Matinee
06/15 Intern John’s Revival Tour
06/16 Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes *Matinee Show
06/16 Anna Nalick w. Daniel Correa
06/17 Band of Heathens & Will Hoge
06/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons
06/19 Amy Grant
06/20 JD Simo Band
06/21 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade
06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw
06/23 Marshall Tucker Band
06/26 Acoustic Alchemy
06/27 Euge Groove
06/28 Amy Helm
06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield
06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more
06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available
07/01 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/03 Thunder From Down Under
07/05 Live At The Fillmore: the Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
07/06 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/07 Glenn Jones w. special Guest Frank McComb
07/08 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
07/09 Nick Moss Band
07/10 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
07/12 KICK: The INXS Experience
07/13 Pat McGee Band w. Blue Miracle
07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee
07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band
07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood
07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields
07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
07/20 Terry McBride
07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee
07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell
07/22 JD McPherson
07/24 Crystal Bowersox
07/25 Bret Michaels
07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan
07/27 Art Sherrod Jr
07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California
07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
