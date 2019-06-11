Lee Ritenour and Sara Evans to perform at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Sierra Ferrell – Opening Act for Parker Millsap

Sunday, July 21

8pm | $25

The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

Saturday, August 17

8pm | $28.50

Sara Evans (2nd Night Added By Popular Demand)

Thursday, September 12

8pm | $79.50

Pam Tillis

Wednesday, September 18

8pm | $45

Lee Ritenour

Friday, November 22

8pm | $49.50

Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

Wednesday, December 11

8pm | $25

Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

Thursday, December 12

8pm | $42.50

Seldom Scene

Monday, December 30

8pm | $36.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/11 Gaelic Storm

06/12 Lorrie Morgan

06/13 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

06/14 Darrell Scott

06/15 School Of Rock: Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Tribute to Indie Rock *All Ages Matinee

06/15 Intern John’s Revival Tour

06/16 Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes *Matinee Show

06/16 Anna Nalick w. Daniel Correa

06/17 Band of Heathens & Will Hoge

06/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons

06/19 Amy Grant

06/20 JD Simo Band

06/21 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade

06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw

06/23 Marshall Tucker Band

06/26 Acoustic Alchemy

06/27 Euge Groove

06/28 Amy Helm

06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield

06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more

06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available

07/01 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/03 Thunder From Down Under

07/05 Live At The Fillmore: the Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

07/06 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/07 Glenn Jones w. special Guest Frank McComb

07/08 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

07/09 Nick Moss Band

07/10 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

07/12 KICK: The INXS Experience

07/13 Pat McGee Band w. Blue Miracle

07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee

07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band

07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood

07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields

07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

07/20 Terry McBride

07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee

07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell

07/22 JD McPherson

07/24 Crystal Bowersox

07/25 Bret Michaels

07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan

07/27 Art Sherrod Jr

07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California

07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

