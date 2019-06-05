Kremer settles down, but not in time to prevent a 3-0 loss by Baysox

Baysox starter Dean Kremer allowed three runs on seven hits in the first two innings but then settled in. He would not allow a hit in his last four innings of work but Bowie could not battle back. The Baysox were blanked 3-0.

The shutout defeat was a tenth shutout loss for the Baysox this season.

The Baysox could not get rolling early against the duo of Nate Pearson and Willy Ortiz. Pearson retired all six batters to start the game before giving way to Ortiz. The Baysox did not register a hit until a Mason McCoy single in the sixth inning. Even with that, Bowie had four innings with a runner in scoring position. They could not break through. Bowie went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base in the game.

In the end four pitchers combined to shutout the Baysox. Bowie did get a strong night in relief from Cristian Alvarado who retired all six men he faced while striking out three.

Bowie will turn to Bruce Zimmerman on Wednesday night in Manchester, NH for the second of three games. First pitch is for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.

The Baysox return home Tuesday, June 11th for a week long homestand. Father’s Day Weekend will feature Fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

