Juston Hayward and In the Vane of the Pretenders headed to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

James Hunter Duo

Sunday, August 4

1pm | $23.50

*All Ages Matinee

Salute to Glen Campbell

Tuesday, August 6

8pm | $35

Summer Drag Brunch

Saturday, August 24

12:30pm | $20

Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Tuesday, August 27

8pm | $115

Comedian Brian Scolaro

Lori Palminteri

Saturday, August 31

8pm | $25

Marcia Ball

Tuesday, September 3

8pm | $39.50

In The Vane Of…The Pretenders: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & The Pretenders-Inspired Originals

Monday, September 16

7pm | $30

Bob Mould: Sunshine Rock Tour

Friday, September 27

8pm | $49.50

Mason Jennings

Saturday, October 5

1pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

Justin Hayward

Mike Dawes

Monday, October 7

8pm | $85

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw

06/23 Marshall Tucker Band

06/26 Acoustic Alchemy

06/27 Euge Groove

06/28 Amy Helm

06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield

06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more

06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available

07/01 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/03 Thunder From Down Under

07/05 Live At The Fillmore: the Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

07/06 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/07 Glenn Jones w. special Guest Frank McComb

07/08 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

07/09 Nick Moss Band

07/10 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

07/12 KICK: The INXS Experience

07/13 Pat McGee Band w. Blue Miracle

07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee

07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band

07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood

07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields

07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

07/20 Terry McBride

07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee

07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell

07/22 JD McPherson

07/24 Crystal Bowersox w. Kelly Hoppenjans

07/25 Bret Michaels

07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan

07/27 Art Sherrod Jr

07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California

07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

