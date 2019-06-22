Juston Hayward and In the Vane of the Pretenders headed to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
James Hunter Duo
Sunday, August 4
1pm | $23.50
*All Ages Matinee
Salute to Glen Campbell
Tuesday, August 6
8pm | $35
Summer Drag Brunch
Saturday, August 24
12:30pm | $20
Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Tuesday, August 27
8pm | $115
Comedian Brian Scolaro
- Lori Palminteri
Saturday, August 31
8pm | $25
Marcia Ball
Tuesday, September 3
8pm | $39.50
In The Vane Of…The Pretenders: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & The Pretenders-Inspired Originals
Monday, September 16
7pm | $30
Bob Mould: Sunshine Rock Tour
Friday, September 27
8pm | $49.50
Mason Jennings
Saturday, October 5
1pm | $25
*All Ages Matinee
Justin Hayward
- Mike Dawes
Monday, October 7
8pm | $85
UPCOMING SHOWS:
06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw
06/23 Marshall Tucker Band
06/26 Acoustic Alchemy
06/27 Euge Groove
06/28 Amy Helm
06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield
06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more
06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available
07/01 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/03 Thunder From Down Under
07/05 Live At The Fillmore: the Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
07/06 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/07 Glenn Jones w. special Guest Frank McComb
07/08 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
07/09 Nick Moss Band
07/10 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
07/12 KICK: The INXS Experience
07/13 Pat McGee Band w. Blue Miracle
07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee
07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band
07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood
07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields
07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
07/20 Terry McBride
07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee
07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell
07/22 JD McPherson
07/24 Crystal Bowersox w. Kelly Hoppenjans
07/25 Bret Michaels
07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan
07/27 Art Sherrod Jr
07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California
07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
