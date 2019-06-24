June 24, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (RABIES IN CROWNSVILLE, MONUMENT FOR JOURNALISTS IN DC, BROADNECK HIGH DONATES)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…The Anne Arundel Health Department has another rabid raccoon. Maryland lost some jobs in May and it is impossible to afford an apartment in Anne Arundel County on minimum wage. Tribune Publishing has announced plans for a national memorial in DC for fallen journalists. Broadneck High donated $6K to the CBF. And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast