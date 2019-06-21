June 21, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (ANNAPOLIS MURDER ARREST, BUDGET OFFICER NEWS, STATE WORKER WATCHING KIDDIE PORN AT WORK)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…Annapolis Police have made an arrest in the murder of rapper Tre Da Kid. Chase Cook has an interesting article on the former Budget Officer for the County and what he is costing taxpayers to remain on the rolls. A strange assault in Annapolis and a State employee is charged for watching kiddie porn on his work computer. We have a rare Friday rant about the Board of Education and their stupid decision. It is Friday so we have our weekend picks…which include a Health Fair, Eastport A Rockin, a RAAM Festival at Market Space, Free Range Improv, and a Pride Paddle with Capital SUP. And of course…George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast