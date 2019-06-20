June 20, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (COLD CASE BREAKTHROUGH, ANNAPOLIS REMEMBERS, TRUMP’S INDEPENDENCE DAY FESTIVITIES)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police identify victim of a 1963 murder using DNA. A former teacher is exonerated in lawsuit accusing him of slamming door and partially amputating student’s fingertips. Annapolis and Maryland Hall planning a remembrance event for the slain Capital employees. President Trump released the details of his Independence Day Celebration in DC. The Maryland Crabs Podcast released an episode with two survivors of the Key School sexual abuse scandal. It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

