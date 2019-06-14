It’s hurricane season. Are you prepared?

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management is urging residents to be mindful of the destructive force of hurricanes and prepare accordingly to minimize damage during this year’s hurricane season which began on June 1. Steps that should be taken to minimize damage are:

Build an emergency kit to include at least two weeks’ worth of supplies, including stocking up on necessary medications for family members and any pets

Create a family communications plan; make sure you know where you would go and how you would get there if you needed to evacuate

Make plans to secure your property

Be sure trees and shrubs around your home are well trimmed so they are more wind resistant

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts

Reinforce your garage doors; if wind enters the garage, it can cause dangerous and expensive structural damage

Determine how and where to secure your boat

If in a high-rise building, be prepared to take shelter on or below the 10th floor.

If a hurricane is likely in your area, you should:

Listen to local news and utilize a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio; ensure you have the warning alarm tone enabled to receive alerts

Identify community primary and alternate evacuation routes as well as any nearby shelters

Secure your home, close storm shutters and secure outdoor objects or bring them indoors

Turn off utilities if instructed to do so. Turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep the doors closed

Know how and where to shut off any outdoor propane supply tanks

Never connect a portable generator to the house wiring and never use a generator indoors

Bring pets inside with you

Avoid using the phone, except for serious emergencies; ensure you have emergency contacts preprogrammed

Ensure you have an adequate supply of water for sanitary purposes such as cleaning and flushing toilets. Fill the bathtub and other larger containers with water

Find out how to keep food safe during and after an emergency by visiting the United States Department of Agriculture’s website at: www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/food-safety-education/get-answers/food-safety-fact-sheets/emergency-preparedness/a-consumers-guide-to-food-safety-severe-storms-and-hurricanes .

www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/food-safety-education/get-answers/food-safety-fact-sheets/emergency-preparedness/a-consumers-guide-to-food-safety-severe-storms-and-hurricanes Charge your electronic devices ahead of the storm

Keep your gas tank full

Put paper maps in the car

In the event you need to evacuate:

If you are directed by local authorities to evacuate, be sure to follow their instructions and always follow posted signs

If you live in a mobile home or temporary structure – such structures are particularly hazardous during a hurricane no matter how well fastened to the ground

Never drive through flooded waters or around barricades

Know that traffic lights and signs may be missing or damaged

For more information on how to prepare before, during, and after a storm, please visit our website at www.aacounty.org/departments/office-of-emergency-management/index.html

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB