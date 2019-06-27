I-Day 2019. USNA Class of 2023 by the numbers

Approximately 1,200 men and women will report to Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy this morning, for Induction Day.

These incoming plebes (freshmen) will say goodbye to their families and be processed through various stations inside Alumni Hall to become members of the Naval Academy’s Class of 2023. Stations include uniform issue, medical examinations, haircuts and learning to salute. The day will culminate with the Oath of Office ceremony at 6 p.m. in Tecumseh Court. After the ceremony, plebes will meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend, Aug. 8-11. Plebe Summer officially begins at the completion of the Oath of Office ceremony.

The following data is provided about the Naval Academy Class of 2023:

Projected Class Size Applications Men 873 11,791 Women 312 4,541 Total 1185 16,332

WOMEN & MINORITIES:

The Class of 2023 includes 312 women (26%) and a total of 471 minority midshipmen (40%).

GEOGRAPHIC REPRESENTATION:

Midshipmen were admitted from every state in the nation, as well as Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam and Puerto Rico. The Class of 2023 includes 83 students from Maryland, 77 students from Virginia, and four students from Washington, D.C.]

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS:

The Class of 2023 also includes fifteen, four-year international students from the following countries:

Egypt (1), Honduras (1), Jordan (1), Malaysia (1), Peru (1), Republic of Korea (1), Romania (2), Rwanda (2), Saudi Arabia (1), Singapore (1), Sri Lanka (1), Taiwan (1), and Thailand (1).

ALUMNI SONS AND DAUGHTERS:

The Class of 2023 includes 41 sons and 17 daughters of Naval Academy alumni.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND:

The Class of 2023 includes 30% from college and post-high school preparatory programs, which include:

200 from Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Newport, R.I.

55 from the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation program/civilian prep program.

90 students who have completed at least six months of study at a college or university.

MILITARY BACKGROUND:

TOTAL FORMER ENLISTED:

Navy ………………… 46

Marine Corps….. 4

For more information about Induction Day and Plebe Summer at USNA, please visit www.usna.edu/PlebeSummer/index.php.

