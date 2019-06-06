How meditation can help you deal with the pain and stress of an injury

Chronic pain from injuries can be hard on more than just your body. Dealing with constant pain can negatively affect your attitude, energy and will to recover. The power that can be harnessed inside your own mind has been proven to actually help you heal your body faster.

When injuries occur, whether through sports accidents or a personal injury, the result can be more than just physically harmful. Many people dealing with injury pain experience depression, loss of focus and sleep issues.

Long term injuries can be devastating to your quality of life. The stress of dealing with the pain, loss of mobility, loss of income or employment and higher frustration levels can make it tough to concentrate on healing. Meditation has been used for centuries to help people calm their mind and body and encourage spiritual and physical healing.

If you are struggling with dealing with an injury and are interested in positive and proactive methods of healing you need to consider the benefits that meditation can have on your injury.

Mindfulness

The focus of meditation is to calm the mind enough to clearly take stock of your physical and emotional being. When you are dealing with injuries and chronic pain, it can be easy for the lines between body and mind to get blurred. Dealing with the frustration and constant discomfort can cause you to become depressed and adopt a negative attitude.

Studies have shown that patients that have participated in daily mindfulness meditations can heal up to 65% faster than those who rely only on modern technologies and pharmaceutical medications. Mindfulness meditation allows you to quietly take stock of the systems of your body and focus on the differences between primary and secondary pain. There are ways to train your mind to regulate your pain receptors and lessen your discomfort from your injuries.

Reduce Stress

Dealing with the aftermath of an injury can be stressful. Pain and discomfort can cause stress in itself but there are other outlying things that can have a negative impact on you. When you are injured you may suffer from a drastic loss of mobility that can throw your daily routines into unbalance. This departure from your normal and comforting routines can cause additional stress and depression for people during their recovery.

Stress has been shown in medical studies to directly affect the speed of your recovery. With high levels of stress comes an increase of Cortisol in your system. Cortisol can be damaging to your body, robbing you of proper sleep and raising your blood pressure levels to unsafe ratings.

Daily meditation can help relax your inner spirit and drastically lower your stress levels. With more manageable stress you can focus on healing and getting back to your normal routines.

Lower Your Medication Dependance

Nearly 1 in 4 patients that are prescribed heavy pain medications as a treatment for an injury become addicted. Narcotic medications have a high risk of developing addictive behaviors in patients. Through meditation, you can learn how to manage your pain and possibly lower the dose of your medication.

