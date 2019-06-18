Hope & Remembrance, a time to remember the June 28th tragedy at The Capital and remember those lost

The City of Annapolis, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis are hosting a public remembrance of the June 28, 2018 shooting at the Capital-Gazette newsroom.

Join your neighbors on the 1-year anniversary of the Capital Gazette tragedy to remember Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.

Through music, art, and spoken testimonies, the community will come together for a special reflection and journey towards healing and hope including a post-event candlelight illumination in the Maryland Hall Labyrinth. Family members of those we’ve lost and Capital Gazette Editor Rick Hutzell will share remembrances. Elected officials including Mayor Gavin Buckley will speak on Freedom of the Press Day and initiatives taken to prevent future tragedies.

Guests will connect together through the arts with special performances by Eastport Oyster Boys, Gary Wright and Leah Weiss, First Christian Church of Annapolis Gospel Choir, Filmsters and Charleston, South Carolina Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Hope & Remembrance: Annual Community Gathering

Freedom of the Press Day | 1-Year Anniversary of the Capital Gazette Tragedy

Friday, June 28, 2019 | 7 pm

Free and Open to the Public, Advanced Registration Recommended

