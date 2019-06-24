“Herrmann
Hogan gives State employees another holiday–July 5th

| June 24, 2019, 03:19 PM
Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the July 4 Independence Day holiday for state employees will be extended to include Friday, July 5, 2019.

Since the July 4 holiday falls on a Thursday this year, the governor is granting state employees an additional day to gather with their families and enjoy the many celebrations taking place throughout the state.

“We have some tremendous family-friendly events taking place all around the state, not only on the Fourth of July, but throughout the entire weekend,” said Governor Hogan. “I hope the long holiday will encourage Marylanders to spend more time together and celebrate our nation’s independence with all we have to offer here in our great state.”

To avoid disrupting class and exam schedules, Maryland state universities will have the option to remain open on July 5 and schedule the additional holiday at a later date.

