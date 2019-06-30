“Herrmann
Hogan authorizes 3% pay increase for most state employees

| June 30, 2019, 04:35 PM
Governor Larry Hogan has announced that his Fiscal Year 2020 budget includes a 3% pay increase for most state employees.

“Due to our administration’s prudent fiscal management and a robust economy, we are able to provide another well-deserved cost-of-living increase for state employees,” said Governor Hogan. “Our state employees, many of whom are on the front lines in protecting and serving our citizens, work hard every day and we need to ensure that we pay them appropriately for their service.”

“This year, we expanded the pay ranges for state employees so that the state can continue to compete with the private sector and other public employers,” said Secretary David Brinkley of the Department of Budget and Management. “We have talented and valued employees that we want to retain and vacancies in critical classifications that we need to fill. The state’s continued commitment to fairly compensating our public servants will help us do just that.”

The FY 2020 increases are effective July 1 and were negotiated with most of the exclusive bargaining representatives for state employees. Between January 1 and July 1 of this year, most state employees will have received at least a 5.5% cumulative increase to their overall pay.

