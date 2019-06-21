Hey local non-profits…want some terminal exposure at BWI? Read this!

A new program at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is offering local charitable nonprofit organizations the opportunity to increase public awareness among the airport’s millions of travelers. The Community Partners Program provides space throughout the BWI Marshall Airport terminal for nonprofits to display information highlighting their important work.

“BWI Marshall Airport is a major transportation resource and economic engine for Maryland,” said Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Equally important is our role in the community, and we’re proud to partner with local organizations that are committed to improving our neighborhoods and our world.”

In 2018, BWI Marshall recorded its fourth straight record year, with 27.1 million passengers visiting the airport. The BWI Marshall Airport Community Partners Program offers 14 locations in the terminal for nonprofits to display messages and information to that audience. The service is free of charge.

Charitable nonprofits from throughout Maryland and the National Capital Region are invited to submit applications to be considered for the program. For details, go to the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA) community relations website, www.maacommunityrelations.com/content/anznoiseupdate/exhibit-application.php .

BWI Marshall Airport is the region’s busiest airport. A recent economic impact report revealed that BWI Marshall produces a total economic impact of $9.3 billion, with the airport and its visitors generating and supporting more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region.

