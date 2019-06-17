Greenstreet Gardens Happy Living Health Fair this weekend

“Herrmann
| June 17, 2019, 06:29 PM
It’s the perfect time to get hearty and happy! Join Greenstreet Gardens & spring into healthy habits! Come meet with a variety of community health providers, practitioners, and vendors who will be on hand demonstrating paths to wellness through numerous methods and practices! It all happens from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, June 22nd at Greenstreet Gardens, located at 391 W. Bay Front Road in Lothian.

The Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Blood Mobile will be here all day to take donations. Register for your spot at www.signupgenius.com/go/20f084caba92ea5fb6-greenstreet

Sign up for Boot Camp Academy with SoldierFit Edgewater! At 10:30am, join a trainer for a 30 minute class and pump up that heartrate! Spots are limited, so register quick at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e48a9aa2aaafc1-mini

Interested in being a vendor? Contact [email protected] to join!

Featured Businesses:
Renaissance Yoga
The Bowenwork Center for Wellness
Isagenix®
Young Living Essential Oils
Gentle Family Dentistry
Elite Care Physical Therapy
Pure Haven by Chelsea Prosser
Soldierfit Edgewater
Owensville Primary Care (Bay Community Health)
Greenstreet Greenwalls
CASA of Southern MD

Visit www.facebook.com/events/1049977828529736/ for more information

