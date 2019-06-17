Greenstreet Gardens Happy Living Health Fair this weekend

It’s the perfect time to get hearty and happy! Join Greenstreet Gardens & spring into healthy habits! Come meet with a variety of community health providers, practitioners, and vendors who will be on hand demonstrating paths to wellness through numerous methods and practices! It all happens from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, June 22nd at Greenstreet Gardens, located at 391 W. Bay Front Road in Lothian.

The Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Blood Mobile will be here all day to take donations. Register for your spot at www.signupgenius.com/go/20f084caba92ea5fb6-greenstreet

Sign up for Boot Camp Academy with SoldierFit Edgewater! At 10:30am, join a trainer for a 30 minute class and pump up that heartrate! Spots are limited, so register quick at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e48a9aa2aaafc1-mini

Interested in being a vendor? Contact [email protected] to join!

Featured Businesses:

Renaissance Yoga

The Bowenwork Center for Wellness

Isagenix®

Young Living Essential Oils

Gentle Family Dentistry

Elite Care Physical Therapy

Pure Haven by Chelsea Prosser

Soldierfit Edgewater

Owensville Primary Care (Bay Community Health)

Greenstreet Greenwalls

CASA of Southern MD

Visit www.facebook.com/events/1049977828529736/ for more information

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB