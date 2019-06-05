Glen Burnie man charged with assaulting police in Saturday night’s HACA disturbance

This is a follow up to a story published on Sunday regarding several viral videos surrounding a large police presence in HACA’s Eastport Terrace community.

CAUTION: Video NSFW (Language)

The videos that were circulating did not indicate what occurred prior to the recording. Eye On Annapolis has obtained the police report and the suspect seen sitting on the ground in the video was identified as John Edwards, Jr of Glen Burnie. He was arrested and charged with 2 counts of assault, 2 counts of reckless endangerment, 2 counts of resisting arrest, 1 count of resisting and interfering with an arrest, 1 count of disorderly conduct, and 1 count of failure to obey a lawful order.

According to the police report (See PDF below), at about 1040pm the Annapolis Police Department received a call for a party with loud music, illegal drug transactions and alcohol violations outside in the street. Two officers were dispatched and on arrival began to question a subject. A crowd gathered and began to yell at officer and they called for backup.

As the officers were questioning the subject, Edwards became irate and began yelling at officers and began to obstruct the officers interviewing the subject. Edwards was asked to back away or risk being arrested and he replied “I bet you I’ll bail out.” Police note at this time a large crowd of approximately 100 had gathered.

The officer asked Edwards to turn around to be placed in handcuffs and as the officer grabbed his hand, Edwards swung around and stuck the officer several times in his upper body. Another officer came to assist and Edwards continue to resist striking officers with his head and feet. While this was going on officers report that cups, trash and alcohol were thrown at them.

When officers tried to take Edwards into custody the crowd moved in towards the officer and Edwards and in an attempt to keep the crown back, one officer unholstered his Tazer. The Taxer was not fired at anyone.

Edwards along with the two officers were treated at Anne Arundel Medical Center for minor injuries. After treatment, Edwards was charged, processed and committed to the Jennifer Road Detention Center on June 2, 2019 and was released on his own recognizance on June 3rd.

According to online court records, Edwards has never faced any prior criminal (or even traffic) charges.

Download (PDF, 996KB)

