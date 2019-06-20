Gary Jobson to speak about new Olympic sailing format at AYC on June 25

Gary Jobson who has served on the boards of World Sailing, US Sailing, the Olympic Sailing Committee and the National Sailing Hall of Fame will talk about the new mixed double handed offshore event coming to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He will also cover the new double-handed distance race hosted by AYC this coming September that follows this format. The Annapolis YC Double Handed Distance Race will start on September 28th and offer both one design and ORC starts for interested competitors.

Gary will be joined by local expert Tom Weaver to talk about his experience as a two-time Worrell 1000 (beach cat) competitor in the Double Handed 1000-mile Miami to Virginia Beach race. Weaver, a Naval Architect and USCG Captain with 30 years in the marine industry including stints as a Yacht Designer, Boatbuilder and Pro Sailor will also talk about his experiences in the America’s Cup, racing around the world and breaking speed records on the 125-foot catamaran, Playstation.

The Notice of Race is posted for the newest event on the AYC racing calendar and online entry can be found on the event’s Yachtscoring page 2019 AYC DH Distance Race

The seminar will take place June 25, 2019 at AYC’s new Sailing Center, 510 Severn Avenue and will kick off at 6:30 with a cash bar followed by the seminar at 7:00. The seminar is gratis and open to anyone interested in learning more about mixed double handed racing at both the Olympic and local level. To reserve your seat(s) call AYC’s Front Desk 410-263-9279

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB