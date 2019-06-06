Fishpaws and Homestead team up for BWMC Foundation

Fishpaws Market Place and Homestead Gardens of Severna Park are teaming up to host Corks for a Cause, a fundraiser benefitting the Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation. The event will take place Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Homestead Gardens in Severna Park (522 Ritchie Highway).

Proceeds from the event will provide capital assistance to help fund services, programs, and expansions to meet the changing healthcare needs of the community. Last year’s inaugural Corks for a Cause was attended by over 150 people, and raised $10,000 for UM BWMC.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality healthcare to our community,” said Kathy Burk, Executive Director of the Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation. “And events like Corks for a Cause play an important role in helping us raise much-needed resources.”

Corks for a Cause will feature over 90 + Point Wines from around the world. Tickets are $50 per person and include wine tastings, beverages, food samplings from area restaurants, and local cheeses—and the cost is entirely tax deductible.

For more information about Corks for a Cause or to purchase tickets, please visit the website at www.umbwmc.org/giving/corksforacause or call the Foundation office at 410-553-8560.

For more information about the BWMC Foundation, please visit www.bwmcfoundation.org.

