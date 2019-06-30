Fashion for a Cause raises $135,000

A high-spirited crowd of about 350 people had a lot of fun and raised a lot of money during the 11th annual Fashion for a Cause, bringing in nearly $135,000 for Chesapeake Kids. Held June 6 at Porsche Annapolis, the annual event raises funds and awareness for the Hospice of the Chesapeake program which supports children living with and affected by advanced illness and loss.

This unique event began in the morning with Porsche Annapolis surrendering their facility to a production team that turned the dealership and service bays into a happening night spot complete with a fashion runway. Tool carts became bars, the garage access became a food truck lot and the showroom became the venue for a VIP reception.

Serving as the event’s emcee was Andi Hauser, host of WUSA9’s Great Day Washington. The looks modeled by 21 community members included summer fashions and accessories provided by Annapolis clothing retailers 3 Sisters, Anthropologie, Charm City Run, Evolutions, Helly Hansen, J. McLaughlin, JoS. A. Bank, The Lucky Knot, The Pink Crab, Scout & Molly’s Boutique and South Moon Under. There were many delicious nibbles and sips provided by a dozen different vendors, including Food and Beverage Partners Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen, Sailor Oyster Bar and Vida Taco Bar.

The event was generously supported by community businesses and leaders including Presenting Sponsors The Wilburn Company, Porsche Annapolis, and Charter Financial Group; Fashionista Sponsors The Appliance Source, M&T Bank, and Bill and Laura Westervelt; and dozens more.

