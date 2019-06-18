Extra Extra, learn all about this weekend’s Eastport A Rockin’

This is a Crabcake from The! What is a Crabcake? Well, it’s a very short snippet of something you need to know. It might be 5 minutes long..or it might be 20. In any event, enjoy your Maryland Crabcake!

In 1997, James Borchelt had an idea. Gather 4 local bands. Have them play a street festival for free and give away the money. Seemed reasonable. And THAT was the start of Eastport A Rockin. Maybe 700 people attended to hear The Kelly Bell Band, The Eastport Oyster Boys, Jepetto and Non-Fiction.

Fast forward to THIS WEEKEND— June 22nd!

Now, 23 years later, it’s grown ever so slightly under the tutelage of Borchelt, and successive organizers and literally thousands of volunteers. This year…this Saturday…there will be 40 bands on 4 stages. And crowds can still dance to The Kelly Bell Band and The Eastport Oyster Boys…along with Skribe, Sweet Leda, Sean Hetrick & the Leftovers, the Naptown Brass Band and the tunes of DJ Folly! PLUS, you can enjoy the cool breezes off Back Creek at the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Listen in as we talk about this year’s Eastport A Rockin with Director Jessica Pachler and Music Director Christina Willharm who have put together one fantastic Saturday! Volunteers are ALWAYS welcome (free admission) and tickets are available online and in advance. Save $5 with advance tickets which go off sale at midnight on Friday!

