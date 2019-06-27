Detours on Route 450 this weekend and one in July as SHA works on flooding

In an effort to upgrade the aging culverts and reduce flooding issues in the area, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will replace four culverts on MD 450 (Defense Highway) over tributaries to Bacon Ridge Branch, a tributary to the South River. This section of Defense Highway is located between Crownsville Road/S. Haven Road and the Ridges Gateway in Crownsville.

To complete the work, MDOT SHA will close and detour MD 450 for two weekends:

Friday, June 28, at 11:45 p.m. until Monday, July 1, at 5 a.m.

Friday, July 12, at 11:45 p.m. until Monday, July 15, at 5 a.m.

This project includes replacing the current culverts with new reinforced concrete pipes, completing necessary paving and restriping and installing new guardrail. The new culverts will be larger to accommodate a greater volume of water under the roadway to reduce flooding incidents.

Motorists will be detoured to US 50/US 301 (John Hanson Highway) and MD 424 (Davidsonville Road). Nearly 8,000 motorists travel on this section of Defense Highway every day. MDOT SHA’s contractor for the $1 million project is Sunny Acres Landscaping, Inc. of Davidsonville.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our contractor. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Drive like you work here and slowdown in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov.

