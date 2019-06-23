Crosby Marketing Communications wins two PRSA Anvil Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications has won two awards in the Silver and Bronze Anvil competition of the Public Relations Society of America. One of the most prestigious awards programs in the communications industry, the Anvils honor public relations programs that address communications challenges with outstanding skill and creativity.

Crosby received a Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for “Victories for Veterans,” a national public education campaign on behalf of DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a leading nonprofit that provides vital support to more than one million veterans each year. The “Victories for Veterans” campaign includes PSAs and digital outreach efforts that showcase inspiring stories of veterans who overcame great life challenges with help from DAV.

Crosby won a Bronze Anvil Award of Commendation for “Celiac Disease is a Monster,” an animated video produced for the Beyond Celiac Foundation to boost awareness of the disease and inspire people to join the organization’s Go Beyond Celiac online community.

“We’re honored to have our campaigns recognized in this elite competition,” said Crosby President & CEO Raymond Crosby. “They are great examples of the work we do that helps our clients positively impact people’s lives and contribute to the greater good.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #4 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #26 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

