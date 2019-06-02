Crosby Marketing Communications wins three Aster Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications, one of the nation’s leading independent communications firms, has won three awards, including a coveted Judge’s Choice Trophy, in the annual Aster Awards. The national competition recognizes healthcare campaigns that display outstanding creativity, message effectiveness and consumer appeal.

Crosby’s video for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) won a Judge’s Choice Trophy by achieving a perfect score. Titled “VCA Transplants Restore Hope for Quadruple Amputee,” the video tells the story of a war veteran who received two new arms through a vascularized composite allograft (VCA), a new type of transplant. Crosby’s overall campaign for HRSA is designed to increase the number of organ donors.

Crosby also won Aster Awards for two other entries:

A Silver Aster for “Fighting the Celiac Monster,” an online video created for Beyond Celiac Foundation that promotes research leading to a cure for celiac disease.

A Bronze Aster for “ ‘r’ is for Recovery,” a series of public service announcements produced for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) that encourage the public to celebrate and support those recovering from mental and substance use disorders.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #4 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #26 onO’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

